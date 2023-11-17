Charleson hopes to light up draft night like any good small forward

Should any potential Western Australian clubs want to meet a prospective draftee Lachie Charleson face-to-face, this might be the weekend to make the approach, with the Ballarat youngster set for a quick break west before the drama of AFL Draft week begins on Monday.
While seeing Coldplay at Optus Stadium with mates is the main agenda item this weekend, if the Eagles or the Dockers were to get in touch, Charleson would happily take the call.
The small forward from East Point was a revelation on the field this season, culminating in a bag of eight goals against the Bendigo Pioneers in round 16. His 24 goals included 17 late in the season showing his undoubted talent in front of the sticks.
It's a skill and determination that was instilled into him, and his younger brother Harry - a Rebels bottom-age player this year - by his father Simon, who has been Charleson's biggest fan growing up.
"I started when I was seven or eight down at Russell Square, which was East Ballarat Bulldogs back in the day," he said.
"Dad's always ingrained the footy into my brother and I, we kicked the footy around the backyard all our lives.
"Dad's actually a Ballarat Swans guy, he had us in Auskick out there, but its juniors folded, so I went into East Point with school mates and I've always stayed that way. I was lucky enough to have him as my coach in under-15s, we won the flag, so he did alright.
"I couldn't see myself leaving East Point, you look up to someone like Zak Butters and his connection to Darley, if I could be half the player Zak Butters is that'd be the best thing.
"If I'm lucky enough to have an AFL career, I'd get back to East Point whenever I could and do what I can to help around the club."
Likened to Swans star forward Tom Papley, Charleson is a ball of energy on the field.
"Overall I was happy with the year, being able to make the Vic Country list was something I was very proud about," he said.
Like any hopeful draftee, Charleson has had a "few conversations" with clubs, but admits he has no idea which, if any, would be keen to add to their forward mix.
"You don't know what they're thinking to be honest," he said. "No-one's given me any indication really.
"They give you or your manager a call, arrange a time to meet with you, they've all come here to see me. Most have a format they ask, you do get a general idea after a while what you'll be asked.
"Through my manager, they are saying it'll be 45-50 plus, or possibly rookie, but you never know. It's always tough as a small player but the game is evolving and they need us smaller-type players, so who knows what will happen."
He said getting any opportunity to go to an AFL club would be a dream come true.
"It'd mean everything really to live our your dream," he said. "I'd be blessed if all the hard work and sacrifices come off, it'll mean everything to me, fingers crossed it happens."
And the idea of moving interstate is something he's more than happy to entertain.
"Mum and Dad love the idea of a move," he said. "When they were young they travelled the world, I'd love to see what's out there as well, if I was to get that chance to go interstate, I'd be so excited to head away."
