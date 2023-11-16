'You'll never walk alone': what Liverpool FC deal means to Ballarat

Global sporting giant Liverpool Football Club has made clear its new base in Ballarat is about more than football.
Liverpool FC unveiled a training partnership with Ballarat's St Patrick's College on November 16, welcoming the school and this city to the red "family".
This will bring high-performance soccer coaching and training to the school and for specialised after-school and holiday sessions for promising players in the wider region from 2024.
Liverpool FC International Academy Australian director Kevin Kalinko said the academy had an "open line" to the club for identifying the next Harry Kewell or Mo Salah but "the last thing we're talking about is football".
Mr Kalinko said the club was hungry to promote its beliefs and values and every conversation the academy had with St Pats, from the first meeting, had aligned in teaching its values:
St Pats marks Liverpool's 10th school partnership in Victoria, including programs with Geelong's St Joseph's College and Bendigo's Catherine McAuley College.
While St Pats has built a nationally renowned name in Australian Rules football development and an aptitude for rugby, Mr Kalinko said facilities - and most importantly, the staff - were "top notch" for driving a high-performance soccer program.
St Pats school captain Noah Quick said this set up an exciting year ahead with the school also set to open its new multi-million performing arts centre in 2024.
"This opens a lot of pathways for St Pats and brings plenty of great resources," Mr Quick said.
"We're known for our footy and rugby but soccer is emerging at St Pats.
"...St Pats also really prides itself on its values for guiding others and helping to structure young boys' lives. This definitely fits."
The program is designed to mirror an environment experienced by players on high-performance pathways in the United Kingdom.
This Ballarat launch comes one decade after Liverpool FC played a friendly with Melbourne Victory before a packed MCG - an experience Mr Kalinko said helped spurred the club's determination to extend its reach.
"Many years ago when the club played at the MCG players never thought they'd hear You'll Never Walk Alone sung by 95,000 fans," Mr Kalinko said.
"They were amazed by the support.
"This is an opportunity to engage with fans but not only engaging with the game."
Mr Kalinko also made clear the importance to the club of going beyond capital cities, such as Melbourne, to build Liverpool values.
On the back of the Matildas' FIFA World Cup momentum, he said this was an exciting time to showcase what football could offer.
In Australia, Liverpool FC International Academy is a project co-delivered with the Australian College of Physical Education, an independent higher education provider for specialist degrees in sport, education, health, sport business and dance.
ACPE is also home to Australia's first Bachelor of Football (development, management and performance) preparing passionate lovers of the sport for careers in various sectors of the football industry.
Preliminary training sessions started immediately at the partnership launch.
