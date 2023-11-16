The Courier
Thursday, 16 November 2023
'Take the baby or I will kill it': woman allegedly threatens to set baby on fire

By Alex Dalziel
Ballarat Law Courts. File picture

A Ballarat woman is alleged to have sent a photo of her six-month-old son sitting on top of a stove to her ex-partner after an argument between the pair, telling him "I'll cook the c***".

