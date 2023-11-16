Hip surgery means no Ballarat Cup for Ben Melham

There will be no Ballarat Cup for leading jockey Ben Melham this year.
He will miss his hometown's Cup Day on Saturday, December 9, after having hip surgery.
Melham, who grew up and started his riding career in Ballarat, released a statement on Thursday confirming that he had a procedure which would lead to him having an extended time out of the saddle.
"After seeking advice from Racing Victoria's chief medical officer Dr Ben Barresi, I'd like to inform you that I've undergone surgery to my right hip," the statement said.
"Thanks to Dr Barresi and his team I have been able to manage these injuries sustained in an earlier fall throughout the spring carnival.
"As time is of the essence with the short turn around between the spring and autumn carnival along with some very exciting horses I'm keen to get back and partner in the autumn, we decided it was the right time to have a couple of minor procedures including a small operation on my shoulder also during this time to ensure I'm in peak performance come the start of the year.
"The medical team is confident that I should only be out of the saddle for about six weeks.
"I'd like to also take this opportunity to thank all the owners and trainers for their support and all of the medical team and surgeons for their prompt reactions and efficiency.
"I can't wait to be back out there competing with a full bill of health in the new year."
Melham has had a relatively quiet start to the season, with 15 wins.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.