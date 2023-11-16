Fun for all: your first look inside Ballarat's new family entertainment center

A new age of birthday parties and bowling activities in Ballarat has arrived, as the 80s-style bowling lanes on Doveton Street North count down the last days of operation.
A new, more modern centre will soon open just down the road at the corner of Norman Street and Creswick Road.
Of the seven sites Oz Tenpin operates in Victoria, general manager Graeme Cox said Ballarat's new location is the biggest.
Mr Cox said their biggest competition was shopping centres because of their food and entertainment offerings.
Now they need to pivot to offer more than just the bowling lanes and instead create "family entertainment centres".
In addition to the 16 lane bowling alley, the Norman Street site will have an arcade, dodgem cars, pool tables and a dining area.
"People want more when they go out for their leisure dollars," Mr Cox said.
"Then of course it is all about the food and the drink, the old centre around the corner doesn't have a liquor licence, we're going to have a licence here."
"What is bowling without a beer?"
Mr Cox said they are aiming for upmarket pub style food, including burgers, fish and chips and homemade pizzas.
The old site was built in 1979 and Mr Cox it was time for a change.
"It's had its day as a traditional bowling centre, if you don't keep up you fall behind," he said.
November 26 will be the last day in the old venue and then Norman Street will open on November 28.
By early December Mr Cox said they will be raring to go.
He said they have room to grow into the space, with options for darts, mini golf and corporate space for business functions all in the pipeline.
