Friday, 17 November 2023
More than 200 town houses on the way for Ballarat

Nieve Walton
By Nieve Walton
November 17 2023 - 8:00am
Drone photo of Winterfield Estate from Delacombe. Picture by Adam Spencer
Drone photo of Winterfield Estate from Delacombe. Picture by Adam Spencer

Almost 200 new townhouses are coming to Ballarat in 2024 which is anticipated to help alleviate housing pressures felt in the region and across the state.

