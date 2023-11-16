More than 200 town houses on the way for Ballarat

Almost 200 new townhouses are coming to Ballarat in 2024 which is anticipated to help alleviate housing pressures felt in the region and across the state.
The state government has released an advance tender notice, to advise possible contractors of the upcoming work in Delacombe.
The notice said the project will include 181 new townhouses on "existing land owned by Homes Victoria".
The houses will be social and affordable homes and part of the state's Big Housing Build (BHB).
The state government did not answer questions from The Courier regarding the program, so it is not clear if these will be totally new homes or replacing old and outdated housing stock.
The government did not say if the homes would be in one block together or if they would be spread around Delacombe.
As part of the project, the state government has been knocking down houses in Leawarra Crescent so new ones can be built.
More than 60 homes will be demolished by the end of the projects, replaced by 150 new dwellings.
The BHB was announced at the end of 2020 and so far in the Ballarat local government area 75 projects have been completed, which is a total of 355 homes.
Infill housing, like townhouses close to Ballarat's central business district, have been called on for years.
Leaders are continuing to advocate for housing close to existing service infrastructure like shops and health care as well as key transport links.
