CHFL power celebrating return of young star after successful stint in BFNL

An exciting BFNL young star is making his way back to a Central Highlands Football League power.
Izaac Grant, 22, has made the call to return to home club Hpeburn after three outstanding seasons with Redan.
The move is a massive loss for Redan and equally a major recruiting coup for the Burras.
Grant made the move to Redan in 2021 on the back of a season being lost to COVID-19 and was an immediate success - kicking 14 goals in eight appearances.
Key roles in two years with Greater Western Victoria Rebels in the NAB League under-18 competition and stand-out performance for Hepburn in the 2019 CHFL grand final persuaded Redan to make what would be a successful play for the services of Grant.
He kicked 38 goals for the Lions and was in their best 10 times in 2022.
He went to the next level this year - kicking 55 goals, being in Redan's 12 times and being a linchpin in getting Redan in the finals.
To cap off the season, Grant won the BFNL goalkicking award and was equal sixth in the Henderson Medal.
He was rewarded during the season with the captaincy of the Ballarat under-23 representative team, which defeated the Hampden league.
These came on top of two Redan best and fairests.
Hepburn, in announcing Grant's return, said the club was "absolutely stoked" to have him back in red and blue and playing alongside his brother Jordan.
Grant is Hepburn's first key signing since Mitch Banner and newcomer Shane Fisher were announced as joint coaches as the Burras look for that x-factor to go one better than their preliminary final appearances in the past two seasons.
He will certainly make Hepburn much more potent in attack, where he will combine with Banner and veteran Andy McKay, who won the CHFL goalkicking this year despite having his season cut short by a serious leg injury.
A son of Hepburn great Jamie Grant, the youngster had played all his football with the Burras before the Redan venture.
He made his senior debut with Hepburn in 2017 as an under-18. The next two seasons with the Rebels restricted his appearances with the Burras to 11.
The move also continues a player drain for Redan, having lost the experienced duo of Jarrett Giampaolo and Liam Hoy to Newlyn in the CHFL, and Tom Lamb to Rokewood-Corindhap.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.