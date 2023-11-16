Six-storey Mair Street office block "a good thing"

Great to see more higher density and pedestrian accessible commercial buildings. This replaces an ugly private car park so I really don't see what all the hand-wringing is about.
I do hope that council considers improvements to pedestrian safety and efficiency in this area though - e.g, the Creswick Road/Webster Street roundabout is incredibly dangerous and impossible to navigate safely on foot.
- Henry Singleton
I'm horrified that people feel the need to have only heritage-type buildings in the CBD. I love the GovHub building - contemporary and architecturally excellent. Move with the times Ballarat.
- Tracey Netherway
I'm horrified that people stand in the way of progression.
Hey, let's keep things how they were, because Ballarat passing their money to Melbourne is a great thing and keeping it local is a bad thing.
It's sad that we have to have these discussions, progression is a good thing
- Stuart McAleese
Maybe Melton is more your thing? This is a heritage city.
- Peter Kervarec
Fred was a lovely, lovely man. He was always up for a friendly chat. He and his old dog, Smoky were a fixture of life in Sebastopol Street. He will be very missed.
- Doug Stenhouse
A true gentleman and a lovely neighbor! Vale Fred
- Bruce Crawford
A great club. Sounds like a good journey for this man.
- Margaret Walsh
Lovely guy - always up for a chat. It has been a privilege to live across the road. The neighbourhood won't be the same without him.
- Dean Comitti
....and yet we have $3 million plus worth of unnecessary lights around the lake. This money could have helped so many - shame on the Ballarat City Council and the state Labor government for pushing this through and not directing the funds where it was really needed for the betterment of our disadvantaged.
- Debbie Coutts
Maybe too many committee meetings.
- John Rouhan
As usual, all talk.
- Faye Carey.
Of course our local state parliament MPs are working hard to rectify the situation. I haven't heard a word from the members of Ripon, Wendouree or Eureka.
- David Morton
