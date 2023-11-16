The Courier
Friday, 17 November 2023
Home/News/Latest News
Opinion

It's about time: Give Melbourne airport rail a clear runway

By Michael Poulton, Committee for Ballarat Chief Executive
Updated November 17 2023 - 2:00pm, first published 10:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The announcement this week by federal Infrastructure Minister and local member Catherine King to give a Melbourne Airport Rail a lifeline, is good news for Ballarat, regional Victoria and the state.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.