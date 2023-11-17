Friday Footy Update: youngsters wait to learn their AFL destiny

The best young Australian rules football talent from around the country are nervously waiting to learn whether they will get their chance to embark on an AFL career as early as next year.
They will learn in the AFL national draft on Monday and Tuesday, and rookie and pre-season draft on Wednesday.
Here's an overview by The Courier's Greg Gliddon on the hopes of a group of Greater Western Victoria Rebels players
Aaron Cadman at one, Ben Hobbs 10-15, Sam Buter 20-25.
The GWV Rebels have traditionally had a fair idea where their players might land in the AFL national draft, but this year, it's very much a lottery according to boys' head coach David Loader.
The Rebels have high hopes for at least four youngsters, but without a stand-out among the mix, there's a real chance that all four could go somewhere between 20 and 50 or miss out all together, such is the even nature of this year's crop.
Making life tougher as well is that clubs are likely to only take 50-55 players this year, before rookie selections, as list positions become tighter.
"For any of our boys, it's becoming more and more of a challenge due to numbers and the way the draft works now," Loader said.
"They are talking maybe just 55 this year, any region, especially a country region to get one or two is a pass, if you have three you're having a great year." There are four big chances to possibly end up on AFL list. Horsham's Joel Freijah, East Point's Lachie Charleson and South Warrnambool pair Luamon Lual and George Stevens.
According to the coach, Freijah, a two-way hard-running, tall wingman would fill a need for a club looking to increase its outside pace and could be the first to find a new home. He is a hard runner likened to Isaac Smith and could fill a position at a club with either aging or retired wingmen.
Stevens is an inside bull, likened to former Sydney Swan Josh Kennedy, Lual has all the hallmarks of Hawthorn star Changkuoth Jiath with a number of clubs having shown strong interest in the running defender, while Charleson is a small forward likened to Swans star Tom Papley.
The AFL national raft begins on Monday with round one.
The balance of the bulk of the draft is on Tuesday, with the rookie and pre-season drafts to be held on Wednesday.
