Beneficial Beer Co.: Crafted Non-Alcoholic Beers Made for Australians

An unwavering commitment to being beneficial, not just by name but by nature. Picture supplied by the Beneficial Beer Co.

This is branded content.

Beneficial Beer Co. is an Australian trailblazer in the non-alcoholic beer industry and it's making waves with the successful launch of its crowdfunding campaign on Birchal.



The campaign, which kicked off on October 17, is a monumental step in the company's quest to redefine the non-alcoholic beer market, offering consumers high-quality, full-flavored alternatives that replicate the essence of traditional brews.

Founded with a vision to transform the way we experience non-alcoholic beer, Beneficial Beer Co. is dedicated to delivering Aussie classic beer flavors, all while ensuring accessibility for consumers across Australia.



Their brews are the result of expert craftsmanship by a renowned Australian brewer, employing techniques that preserve the authentic beer taste and aroma without the alcohol content.

What truly sets Beneficial Beer Co. apart is its unwavering commitment to being beneficial, not just by name but by nature.



Their mission extends beyond creating a superior non-alcoholic beer. Recognising the environmental impact of brewing, they've forged a partnership with a contract brewing facility located on the New South Wales Central Coast. This facility is powered by an impressive 300-kilowatt solar energy capacity, serving as the primary energy source for daytime brewing operations.

This sustainable energy supply not only reduces their carbon footprint but also powers the tunnel pasteurisers, contributing to the natural preservation of their beer products. Beneficial Beer Co.'s commitment to sustainable brewing is a testament to its mission of crafting great beer while minimising environmental impact.

In addition to their impressive sustainability efforts, Beneficial Beer Co. has fostered a supportive community around their brand. They encourage connections over a non-alcoholic beer, ensuring that the experience closely replicates that of drinking traditional beer, allowing consumers to savor the moments they love without compromise.

Their dedication to quality has not gone unnoticed. The company has already secured numerous awards for its non-alcoholic lagers, with its Stone Cold Lager being recognised as the most awarded non-alcoholic lager in Australia.



In just 18 months, they've received five silver and eight bronze medals for their various beer offerings. Beneficial Beer Co. provides a range of three core beers and a selection of limited releases that cater to diverse tastes.

Over the past year, Beneficial Beer Co. has seen a remarkable 10-fold increase in revenue growth, a testament to their product's growing popularity. They have successfully entered the mainstream market, with a feature in 392 Aldi stores nationwide, and they have innovative plans for a 2024 rollout with Aldi.



Coles Liquor has also recognised the brand's potential, with products already available in select Liquorland stores across the Sydney and Brisbane metro areas, and expansion plans are on the horizon, targeting Melbourne.

The non-alcoholic beer market is experiencing unprecedented growth, with a 60 per cent increase in 2022. As consumer demand for non-alcoholic options continues to soar, Beneficial Beer Co. is perfectly positioned to meet this demand with its exceptional products and unique approach.

Investors have been quick to identify the three compelling reasons to support Beneficial Beer Co. through their Birchal campaign: the exceptional taste of their non-alcoholic beers, the expertise and dedication of their team, and the brand's remarkable market potential.



This campaign offers an opportunity for everyone to be a part of this exciting journey, contribute to sustainability, and enjoy the best non-alcoholic beer Australia has to offer.