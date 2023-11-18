Check out the best sports photos in Ballarat this weekend

The Ballarat Cricket Association continues this weekend and there is plenty of action across the region.
This weekend, our photographers were on the sidelines capturing all of the action.
On the agenda for Saturday, November 18, 2023:
- Ballarat Cricket Association: Darley v Bacchus Marsh at Darley Park
- Bowls: Victoria v Ballarat at Victoria Bowling Club
Check out the gallery above, who can you spot?
It's also been a big week for sports news in the region, including the official launch of the 2024 RoadNats which returns to Ballarat in January.
The build up to the 2023 Run For a Cause also continued, as runners prepare to pound the pavement on Sunday.
Perhaps some of the larger news of the week was the announcement of St Patrick's College's partnership with Liverpool FC. The school will become a hub in the region for Liverpool FC International Academy programs, offering elite-level coaching and training to all promising players - not limited to students at the school.
