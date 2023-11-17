New future: Learners preserve the arts and trades of the past

Demand for workshops in rare arts and trades of the past ensures they will survive long in to the future, according to Sovereign Hill's Erin Santamaria.
During the first year of the Australian Centre for Rare Arts and Forgotten Trades, more than 700 participants have taken part in workshops passing on the skills and knowledge of artisans to a new generation of learners.
More than 70 per cent of workshop participants have come from outside of Ballarat, providing a boost for local hospitality and accommodation venues.
"The Rare Trades Centre is really attracting a new kind of visitor to Ballarat," Ms Santamaria said.
"There's nowhere in Australia that is doing what we are doing at the same scale, bringing together such a wide range of workshops from fashion and textiles, leatherwork, decorative arts, field arts and more."
As the Rare Trades Centre celebrates its first anniversary on Saturday, November 18, Ms Santamaria tallied the numbers of its debut year.
Since opening there have been 54 artisans conduct 88 individual workshops for more than 713 participants.
"Going back to our mission and purpose, that's significant. That's more than 700 hours of skills and knowledge teaching transferred to other people," Ms Santamaria said.
Among the most popular workshops have been silversmith ring making and earring making, armory, the cultural experience of Tammy Gilson's Wadawarrung Weaving workshops, and dry stone walling.
"With armory there's a lot of interest coming from that subculture of LARP (live action role play) and cosplay, the Comic-Con crowd ... and there's so many of those juxtapositions and contrasts," Ms Santamaria said.
To mark the first anniversary of the centre, a public open day will be held on Saturday, November 18 from 2pm to 5pm while workshops are taking place.
"We are celebrating, throwing the doors open so people can come in free of charge to have a bit of a peek to see what it's all about and observe those classes in action," Ms Santamaria said.
"We'll have have staff around to talk to people. They'll be able to look into the studios and see what the renovations to the building look like and get a feel for what we do."
The Rare Trades Centre is in the former Gold Museum, which underwent a $3.7 million redevelopment to be transformed in to a series of studios suitable for workshops.
Ms Santamaria said she was in the process of locking in workshop dates for 2024 with the 54 artists already in the centre's teaching community, and expanding further.
While workshops have been held on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays during 2023, next year they are looking to pilot some classes held on weekday evenings.
