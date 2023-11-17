Redan mother allegedly hid drugs, cash throughout family home

A woman accused of stashing drugs, cash and cutting agents around her family home in Redan has been denied bail.
Sherry Verde, 36, appeared from custody at the Ballarat Magistrates' Court on Thursday, November 17, to make a bail application, following her arrest during a police search of her Redan address on Wednesday, November 16.
Police alleged $5550 in cash was found inside of the residence, pinned behind cloth attached to the wall and hidden throughout the kitchen.
A search of the house's manhole allegedly found 1.9 grams of methamphetamine in zip lock bags, two vials of a liquid believed to be an illicit substance, and what was believed to be "cutting agents" for drugs.
The supposed cutting agents were allegedly found in zip lock bags, labelled "pink powder" and "yellow powder", alongside two blue pills and a pink crystalline substance.
Police said the substances had been sent off for further forensic testing.
An illegal "gel blaster" imitation fire arm was also allegedly found on the property.
Verde was arrested at the scene and allegedly told police she was holding onto the items for a friend.
She allegedly did not grant police access to her mobile phone for the purpose of the investigation, with charges pending.
Police opposed her application for bail, as they believed Verde was trafficking drugs from her Redan address.
She was also on a community corrections order at the time of the alleged offending, with six priors for drug trafficking on her record.
Verde's lawyer told the court her client had a variety of support services available to assist her if released from jail.
The lawyer said strict bail conditions would be able to reduce the risk of any potential reoffending.
Magistrate Hugh Radford said Verde allegedly denying police access to her mobile phone made a "inference" of offending.
"From where I am sitting there is a really strong inference that she has participated in the trafficking of drugs," the magistrate said.
"If I was sentencing her with a criminal history like that ... a lengthy prison sentence would not be ruled out.
"Trafficking is a heinous offence which not only puts her at risk of incarceration, but in particular the people she is trafficking to."
Magistrate Radford denied Verde bail.
When the 36-year-old heard she would not be getting released she became distressed, with the magistrate ordering her to be urgently assessed by a medic.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.