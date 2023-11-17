Gamer breaches intervention order over Playstation chat

The chat feature of a Playstation console has been used by a Darley man to breach a no-contact intervention order with a child.
The 34-year-old man went by the username xxdrifter2020xx when he sent messages to the girl, with whom he was the subject of an intervention order due to alleged prohibited contact.
The man's name cannot be published as it could reveal the identity of the victim.
The man pleaded guilty to the charge, as well as additional family violence charges, at the Ballarat Magistrates' Court on Friday, November 17.
On June 3, 2023, the man assaulted his 60-year-old mother while at home at their Darley address, following an argument.
The court heard about 10.30pm the man entered his mother's bedroom in an intoxicated state before pushing her head into a bed frame and grabbing her arm.
Following the attack, the man told his mother, "I'll kill you all", and gave several names of people he threatened to kill.
Police arrived at the house at 4.41am the following morning and arrested the man.
In another incident, at 6am on July 21, 2023 the man was involved in a fight in the entranceway of a Bacchus Marsh home.
The court heard the man entered the property through the unlocked door and was confronted by a man inside of the house.
A scuffle broke out, which resulted in the other man suffering a slight laceration and swelling to his lip, and an entry table being pushed into a wall causing damage to a wall.
The man left the house and was found soon after by police in the area, as the passenger of a white Mazda coupe leaving the scene.
He was arrested and taken to the Bacchus Marsh police station, where he denied knowledge of the assault.
Two foil packages containing a green substance believed to be cannabis were found on his body.
The man's lawyer told the court of his clients problem with alcohol abuse, and the court heard of the man's priors for similar criminal offending.
The lawyer sought for the man to be placed on a community corrections order to avoid prison time, which he said would "reset" work his client had done towards rehabilitation.
Magistrate Mark Stratmann said he would have the man assessed for a community corrections order, and warned him about the potential consequences should he relapse into alcoholism.
"In my view the court would consider a term of imprisonment in relation to these matters," Magistrate Stratmann said.
"Quite clearly unless anything is done about the alcohol consumption, your client is on a pathway to a rotating in custody life.
"You are at a critical point now, because your alcohol is bringing you into trouble."
Support is available for those who may be distressed. Phone Lifeline 13 11 14; MensLine 1300 789 978; Kids Helpline 1800 551 800; beyondblue 1300 224 636; 1800RESPECT 1800 737 732.
