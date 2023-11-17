Freijah goes all in as he hopes to hear his name on draft night

Horsham Saint Joel Freijah could be just days away from potentially turning his AFL dream into reality.
The GWV Rebel and Vic Country representative had enjoyed some time off after the national draft combined in October.
"We had two or three weeks off after the combine, which was really good just to have a rest. And obviously, (school) exams were happening through that period. So it was good to focus on them," Freijah said.
Freijah took the opportunity to spend some time back in Horsham, something he has been unable to do for a few months.
"I wasn't home for six or seven weeks. I think the last time was. So to get home and spend a couple of weeks there (Horsham) has been great, just seeing family and catching up with friends," Freijah said.
After his short break, Freijah and his Rebels and Vic Country teammates were given a program to work from until the draft.
On top of the program, Freijah aimed to improve his flexibility.
"They gave me foam rolling and stretching workouts to do, which has been great daily to try to improve my flexibility and with injury prevention," Freijah said.
Having previously boarded for school, Freijah said he would be open to moving interstate if a club outside Victoria picked him.
"With boarding, it helps a lot being able to move away from home and family and adjust to a new lifestyle," Freijah said.
"Moving interstate I think it'd be a really exciting opportunity to meet new people and start a new journey and more opportunities. But staying in Victoria would also be awesome as well.
"Whatever happens I'm grateful for. I'm just excited to really crack into it and give it my all once I get there."
His Rebels coach David Loader rates Freijah as arguably the top prospect of the club's four big hopes this week, comparing the youngster to a two-way runner like Isaac Smith.
But as a Carlton fan, Freijah himself likes to think he plays like one of his favourites in Blake Acres, Acres of course made headlines playing through the finals series with a shoulder injury, famously kicking the winning goal in the dying seconds against Melbourne in the semi-final.
At 190cm, Freijah is big for a wingman, but said the height had helped him in pushing forward and rounding out his game.
"It allows me to have that forward impact, but also to push back defensively and help with the intercept mark," he said. "I've worked on my endurance to compliment that, but the height compliments it well.
"I was always pretty good at cross country and those sorts of things, but it's a bit of a misconception that I've always had it, it's something I've had to work really hard on, particularly during that Covid period where you couldn't get the game, it's was something I focused on.
"Probably a Blake Acres and maybe a Hugh McCluggage, obviously from the Rebels, are ones that stand out for me and I model my game off them."
AFL talent ambassador Kevin Sheehan described what Freijah would bring to an AFL list.
"A wingman who has real composure, is clean below his knees and distributes the ball very well," Sheehan told afl.com.au.
"A strong all-round athlete, he ran a time of 2.98 seconds in the 20m sprint during pre-season testing and then completed the 2km time trial in 6:13 at the national draft combine [October 6-8]."
