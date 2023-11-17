The Courier
Friday, 17 November 2023
Home/News/Latest News

Boss ladies breaking 'opaque walls' to help women find what's next

Melanie Whelan
By Melanie Whelan
Updated November 17 2023 - 5:54pm, first published 5:47pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Western Bulldogs' Women in Business lunch Gorgi Coghlan and Egon Zehder consultant and Bulldogs' board member Fiona McGauchie and AFL executive general manager Kylie Rogers share their stories of career ups and downs. Picture by Kate Healy
Western Bulldogs' Women in Business lunch Gorgi Coghlan and Egon Zehder consultant and Bulldogs' board member Fiona McGauchie and AFL executive general manager Kylie Rogers share their stories of career ups and downs. Picture by Kate Healy

GROWING up on Victorian goldfields, Fiona McGauchie hardly imagined she would become a leadership consultant for a global company.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Melanie Whelan

Melanie Whelan

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.