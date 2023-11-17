Boss ladies breaking 'opaque walls' to help women find what's next

GROWING up on Victorian goldfields, Fiona McGauchie hardly imagined she would become a leadership consultant for a global company.
The idea of building a business career when growing up on a farm, north of Bendigo, was "quite daunting" for Ms McGauchie.
She has found that when doors open, even just a crack, it was about making the most of every opportunity.
For Ms McGauchie, this started with a chance to go to boarding school in Geelong then a scholarship to university that her family would have otherwise been unable to afford.
The long-serving Western Bulldogs board member shared her story and her struggles alongside AFL executive general manager Kylie Rogers and Ballarat-based television presented Gorgi Coghlan for the Bulldogs' sold out Women in Business lunch at Ballarat mining exchange.
Their focus was on promoting advice and awareness for increasingly non-linear pathways, particularly for women.
Ms McGauchie hoped the forum would help break "opaque walls" in thinking what might come next.
The birth of her disabled child "could've been the end" of Ms McGauchie's legal career.
"Sometimes we have really disruptive moments where we might lose a parent, a job or have a child with difficulties. I encouraged women to keep a foot in the door and keep earning a little bit of super[annuation] and keep a few professional connections," Ms McGauchie said.
"When you've got a little in the bank it's so much easier than starting again with nothing. I'm grateful I didn't stop. I did change careers from law to leadership consultancy and am now a part of a global company.
"It's not something I thought would happen."
Ms McGauchie said she started studying law because you "just have to be smart, you don't have to know anything", then kept learning along her career pathway.
Gorgi Coghlan, who emceed the event, said while working conditions for women were improving, there still needed to be greater flexibility, understanding and diversity in workplaces.
"I'm so excited this event has such a clear, beautiful intention in helping women see what's next; how to know when to jump off the cliff and how to know when to stay on," Ms Coghlan said.
"This is giving women confidence and role models and the time for them to contemplate this.
"This event shows there is a need and hunger for it and reflects women coming together to listen to each other and provide support."
Western Bulldogs' Women In Business lunch evolved in the wake of pandemic lockdowns with the club seeking ways to better engage and support the wider Ballarat community.
This is the second annual lunch, now led by the club's new Ballarat business development manager Kate Davis, and reaching a bigger audience about 160 guests and a lengthy waiting list for people seeking a seat right up to the event day.
Bulldogs' strategic projects lead Fiona Baker said this was a vital community investment for the club.
"We felt on-field engagement has been going well, social engagement had been going well and we were looking for areas and opportunities for how we can help," Ms Baker said. "We want to be entrenching ourselves in the community and be present 365 days of the year."
Ms Baker, who grew up in Ballarat, hoped the event would give Ballarat women the chance to feel confident in building their own success, to know careers need not be linear and that it was okay when success in careers were "not all sparkles".
The event featured a sprinkling of prominent male civic and industry leaders, which Ms Baker said were important in promoting awareness and gender equity in workplaces.
