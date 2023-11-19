The Courier
Monday, 20 November 2023
Home/News/Latest News

Driver quotes Magna Carta in bid to get car back

Gabrielle Hodson
By Gabrielle Hodson
November 20 2023 - 8:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Bacchus Marsh Magistrates Court. File image.
Bacchus Marsh Magistrates Court. File image.

An elderly Moorabool man has quoted the Magna Carta in a failed bid to get his car released from impoundment.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Gabrielle Hodson

Gabrielle Hodson

Senior Journalist

'All-rounder' journalist since 1993. I've worked in print, radio, TV & online as well as radio & TV producing and radio presenting. Working on Wadawurrung land. There are 7.9 billion stories out there. I'd love to hear yours...

Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.