Driver quotes Magna Carta in bid to get car back

An elderly Moorabool man has quoted the Magna Carta in a failed bid to get his car released from impoundment.
Francis Colosimo told Bacchus Marsh Magistrate Court that as the owner of the vehicle, "you can't steal someone else's property"
The retired man also told Magistrate Michelle Mykytowycz he feared the car would now be crushed.
"Your car won't be crushed," she said.
"It can't happen without a court order."
Mr Colosimo told the court he needed his vehicle back, as he was a carer for his wife who had a medical issue, limiting her ability to drive.
He told the magistrate he "gave up" his licence to VicRoads - and police confirmed it had been cancelled from June 6, although his wife still had a valid licence.
The Maddingley man also asked that impoundment fees be waived.
'It's a tax and it's not something I should pay for under common law," he said.
"I own that car."
Magistrate Mykytowycz said that under the Road Safety Act he could not use hardship rules to get the car back, as his licence was already disqualified - and he was not eligible to drive.
"I'm not happy," Mr Colosimo said as he left the court.
