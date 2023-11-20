At 153kmh, driver tells court he didn't know he was speeding

A driver has pleaded guilty to travelling at 153kmh in Ballan, telling police he didn't know he was speeding.
Bacchus Marsh Magistrates' Court was told a radar gun detected Christopher Delaney 53kmh over the limit on Old Melbourne Road - between Llandeilo Lane and Racecourse Road - at 3.19pm on May 20, 2022.
The court was also told the car also lacked an alcohol interlock device - which was a requirement from a previous offence - and that when asked to produce a licence, he didn't have one, although he did have other forms of identification.
Mr Delaney pleaded guilty to high-range speeding, driving while suspended and driving without an interlock device.
The court was told he had no alcohol in his system on the day.
"During COVID I had a lot of demerit points," Mr Delaney said.
"The fines and letters were going to another address and I didn't get them at the time."
Magistrate Michelle Mykytowycz was told he no longer owned a car. She said if he ever had one again, it would need an interlock.
"I want this issue adjourned. I have an ongoing matter in the County Court and I'm having trouble getting access to funds for legal advice," Mr Delaney said.
However the magistrate fined the shearer $750 with conviction.
His licence was suspended for 12 months.
Meanwhile, in a separate case, a driver has been ordered to take part in a road trauma awareness seminar and had his licence suspended for six months after being detected at 150kmh on the Western Freeway.
Ahmed Chaouk was driving a car on July 23 - but Bacchus Marsh Magistrates' Court was told that with no licence, he had since lost his job as a truck driver.
"You've been driving for about 20 years and have come to court today with no (bad) driving history at all," Magistrate Michelle Mykytowycz said.
"I travel up and down that road all the time and see all sorts of driving at high speed. It's dangerous."
Mr Chaouk's lawyer told the court his client had been a truck driver for eight years and was overtaking slow traffic when he was clocked by police at Darley.
He said Mr Chaouk made an error of judgement, was profusely apologetic and was now supporting his partner and three children through Centrelink payments.
The court also heard that Moorabool Highway Patrol impounded the car for 30 days at a cost of $1225.
