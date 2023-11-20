The Courier
Monday, 20 November 2023
At 153kmh, driver tells court he didn't know he was speeding

Updated November 20 2023 - 12:33pm, first published 11:00am
Bacchus Marsh Magistrates Court. File picture by The Courier.
A driver has pleaded guilty to travelling at 153kmh in Ballan, telling police he didn't know he was speeding.

