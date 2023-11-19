The Courier
Waiting for elective surgery? It might not happen where you expect

MS
By Michelle Smith
November 20 2023 - 5:30am
Patients waiting for elective surgery at Ballarat Base Hospital could have their operations at other Grampians Health sites as the health service looks to better use capacity and resources across its system.
Ballarat patients waiting for planned surgery could be sent to other Grampians Health locations in western Victoria for their operations in a bid to help slash wait times.

MS

Michelle Smith

journalist

Local News

