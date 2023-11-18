Ballarat's smallest fun run helping our tiniest new residents

Ballarat's smallest fun run has pitched in to help its tiniest new residents with scores of runners tackling the not-so-arduous Hopathon course in the CBD.
Although the course is short - just 600m - and most participants walk around the block rather than run it, those taking part can come away with serious bragging rights.
Ballarat running legend Steve Moneghetti has taken part in each event since it began and this race isn't about notching up a win but supporting a cause and letting others finish ahead of him so they can say they beat Mona.
On Saturday November 18 Mona and more than 75 participants clad in the Hopathon uniform of black t-shirt and yellow headband ran, jogged, shuffled and walked around the block starting and finishing at Hop Temple to raise funds for the Grampians Health special care nursery, where sick and premature babies are cared for in their first weeks of life.
Special care nursery nurse unit manager Jo Pegg said seeing participants turn out again for the Hopathon meant the world to her, and the families who come through the nursery.
Funds raised this year will go toward recliner chairs for the nursery so parents can be comfortable at their baby's bedside and to promote skin-to-skin contact, known as kangaroo care, between parents and baby.
"There's so much research and evidence-based practice now for kangaroo care that it makes so much difference to the baby's health, the bonding between parents and baby, and the parents' mental health," Ms Pegg said.
The special care nursery can cater for 10 to 12 families, but there are only two recliner chairs and Ms Pegg said they were past their prime.
