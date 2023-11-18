New Alfredton kinder to open as suburb's young resident numbers boom

From the start of term one next year a new kindergarten in Alfredton will echo with the sounds of excited pre-schoolers exploring their new surrounds.
Three kindergarten rooms, which can accommodate up to 99 children at a time, are part of a new community hub on Donegal Drive in the Ballymanus estate.
The centre is nearing completion with the building expected to be handed over to the City of Ballarat by the end of 2023, and fit-out finished in time for it to open in late January 2024.
The booming population of Ballarat's western suburbs has put pressure on existing council kindergartens in the area leaving them struggling to cater for all the youngsters starting out in their educational journey.
Over the 10 years from the 2011 Australian Bureau of Statistics census to the 2021 instalment, the number of families calling Alfredton home increased 45 per cent to 3211 families in 2021 and that number continues to grow with hundreds more homes built and planned since.
According to ABS data, the number of children aged 0 to 4 living in the suburb jumped 25 per cent in just five years.
Since then the state government has also introduced 15 hours of free three-year-old and four-year-old kindergarten, which is being rolled out across services in the next few years, with all children enrolled in the new service eligible for the full 15 hours of free kindergarten.
"It's fantastic to see such a major project nearing its completion date and I cannot wait to see the facility opened to the community and filled with children," said mayor Des Hudson.
"Families in the area should be counting down the days until the doors are open and I encourage them to enrol now for the 2024 kindergarten year.
"This facility is going to deliver a much-needed boost not only for childhood education, but also to the broader community as facility that everybody can use."
The $9.9 million centre will also feature two community rooms, a meeting room, and associated staff facilities.
On Friday it was announced a new Catholic primary school would be built just 2km south of the new kindergarten in the new Winterfield North estate in Winter Valley.
Diocese of Ballarat Catholic Education Limited chief executive Tom Sexton said the school, to cater for around 350 children, was expected to open in 2028 and was being built in response to the strong population growth in the area.
He said other sites for Catholic primary and secondary schools were being sought in the city's west.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.