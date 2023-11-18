The Couriersport
Sunday, 19 November 2023
BCA FIRST XI | Roscholler hits ton, Lakshan falls agonisingly close in opening day of round six

Updated November 18 2023 - 7:33pm, first published 7:32pm
A timely century from Cole Roscholler led Wendouree to a big first innings against Buninyong.
WENDOUREE 3-281d (C Roscholler 101, H Pyke 70, M Maloney 58no) v BUNINYONG 5-52 (A McCafferty 4-33)

