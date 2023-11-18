BCA FIRST XI | Roscholler hits ton, Lakshan falls agonisingly close in opening day of round six

WENDOUREE 3-281d (C Roscholler 101, H Pyke 70, M Maloney 58no) v BUNINYONG 5-52 (A McCafferty 4-33)
TWO-time Cleary Medalist Cole Roscholler has made a timely return to form, smashing a century against Buninyong, as Wendouree set-up a big chase for the Bunnies.
The top-order has been the achilles heel for the Red Caps in the opening weeks of the season, but Roscholler took it upon himself to fire his team back into form, bringing up his century in just 126 balls, notching his ton on the last ball he faced before the tea interval.
He was out soon after tea for 101, but his innings gave his side a platform to launch late, going on to make 3-281.
The whole top-order got among the runs with all of the top five getting into double figures. Some late hitting from skipper Heath Pyke who smashed 70 off just 54 balls and 58 not out off 59 balls from Monty Maloney left the Red Caps in a great position to attack the game.
It left Buninyong with 13 overs to see out at the end of the day, and unfortunately for the Bunnies, it was a similar result to last week when they slumped to be 5-52 at stumps.
Having sat in the shed all day, Ash McCafferty came out breathing fire in his opening spell, picking up 4-33 off just seven overs including both openers Mitchell Tierney and skipper Harrison Bond.
Naditha Tissera stopped the rot a little bit late in the day, he finished the day unbeaten on 21. But there will be a lot of pressure on his shoulders and that of Prabath Ranaweera Koralalage early next week to help their team avoid a second successive outright loss.
BROWN HILL 245 (A Lakshan 99, M Porter 46, L Gunasinhage 43, H Ganley 5-25) v EAST BALLARAT 0-4
BROWN Hill has put itself in an excellent position after the opening day of its clash with East Ballarat, batting patiently early before launching late to post a big score.
Led by swashbuckling knock of 99 off 110 balls from vice captain Akila Lakshan, the Bulls piled on the runs late to leave East Ballarat a chase of 246 to win next week, probably leaving a few out on the wicket after a late collapse.
While Brown Hill is yet to sing the song this season, it's has been the most unlucky team to date having lost a series of close matches.
While this is by no means in the bag against the two-day specialists in East Ballarat, the fact the Bulls can call on Fraser Hunt, back into the side to bowl next weekend after just two overs on Saturday night, should give it confidence it can get the job done here.
It could be a difficult chase for East Ballarat with in-form top-order batter Harli Givvens missing this round. At stumps, the Hawks had reached 0-4 after four overs.
GOLDEN POINT 197 (J White 43, G Trevenen 5-51) v MOUNT CLEAR 0-22
GOLDEN Point was just about gone in Saturday's First XI clash against Mount Clear, but a wagging tail has seen it back into the contest, when it looked over.
The Pointees picked themselves off the canvas, from at one stage 3-16 to reach a competitive 197 when they was dismissed at the end of the 67th over.
Grant Trevenen and his opening bowling teammates, the in-from Ajay Mada, combined for seven wickets between them, Trevenen knocking over Josh Pegg and Manjula De Zoysa in consecutive balls, on his way to a innings haul of 5-51 from 20 overs and nine maidens.
In reply, Mount Clear openers Matt Ward and Joel Moriarty saw out a nervous 10 overs to have their side at 0-22 at stumps, needing 176 for victory with all 10 wickets in hand.
Golden Point was saved by Mohomed Feshal who made 33 batting at nine, Darcy Aitken's 24 and 20 from Andrew Fawkner, batting at 10.
Earlier it was Josh White with 43 and Lukas Pegg's 25 that initially rescued the Pointees after the tough start.
Mount Clear skipper Tom Le Lievre said he could not fault any of his bowlers throughout the innings.
"I thought our bowlers did a tremendous job, perhaps we gave them a few too-many four balls, to bowl out the top side for 197 on what was a very flat wicket, you couldn't be happier.
"You know with a side like Golden Point, they have a long tail, eight or nine out doesn't mean all out. You've got to keep fighting for the wickets."
Trevenen, who came back into the side after some niggles cashed in, but the form of Mada was once again a key to the performance.
"Ajay has been a supurb pick up for the club, to have a been front line bowler you can just toss the ball too and know he'll get the job done is a great position to be in. Trevenen came back after a niggle and bowled really well for us."
Le Lievre also had plenty of complimentary words for his openers who got the team away to a solid start in the chase.
"The openers did a cracking job, to keep out 10 overs leaves us in a good position," he said."We've got to be confident in the position we are in, we know we are playing a team that not only has a great batting line-up, but also a great bowling line-up.
"We've got 170-odd to get, hopefully we can get the job done next week."
BALLARAT-REDAN 161 (C Ronan 54, S Dissanayak 4-52, L Corden 3-34) v Naps-Sebas 2-8 (M Aikman 2-0)
NAPOLEONS-Sebastopol finds itself in a strong position after the opening day of play in its crucial encounter with Ballarat-Redan, but two late wickets mean it's likely that next weekend's finish will be tight.
Naps-Sebas were all over the Two Swords early, whipping through the top order to take control of the contest. Luke Corden and Harry Pierson got the ball rolling dismissing both openers early.
Jayden Hayes and Chris Egan soon followed before a slight rescue mission from Zac Jenkins and Conor Ronan gave Ballarat-Redan some momentum at the break.
Ronan would be the key for the Two Swords scrounging together a competitive total, he would go on and make 54, and David Carton was able to hang around with 21 not out from 58 deliveries, but a final total of 161 looked below par.
Corden would finish with three for the day, but it was Sajith Dissanayaka four, including the valuable wicket of Ronan that stood out for the home side.
But just whem Naps-Sebas looked to be cruising, disaster struck late on the day with Matthew Aikman making the most of the new ball, snaring two vital wickets, that of skipper Daniel Scott and number three Sam Peters without scoring to leave the Griffins precarious at 2-8 at stumps.
Nathan Doonan and Zac Hunter remain the not out batsmen and their partnership could be the key to the final result.
BACCHUS MARSH 111 (M Ekanayaka 5-24) v Darley (no scores available)
FIVE wickets from Darley speedster Madushanka Ekanayaka and four from Chamika Sattambi has given Darley a chance at an outright result against Bacchus Marsh in the first BCA First XI eastern derby clash at Darley Park.
The Lions have been slightly off in the opening weeks of the season, but were quick to take control of this contest with only Bacchus Marsh star James Lidgett showing any real resistance with the bat.
Lidgett was a lone hand scoring 29, the only player in the top half of the batting line-up to get into double figures as Bacchus Marsh fell away to be 9-64.
Their blushes were only saved by a final wicket partnership of 57 between Angus Jones (31) and Taeje Baker and (19no), eventually seeing them reach 111.
The innings though belonged to Ekanayaka. He and Ben Longhurst bowled in tandem for the first 24 overs of the contest, Ekanayaka cashing in with 3-11 off those 12 overs, eventually finishing with figures of 5-24
Darley's first innings scores were not available on Saturday night.
Bacchus Marsh Batting
James Lidgett c: Ben Locke B: Ben Longhrst 29
Alex Porter lbw: Madushanka Ekanayaka 8
Nick Strangio lbw: Madushanka Ekanayaka 0
Armi Wakefield c: Bradley Barnesb: Ben Longhurst 0
Ryan Brown lbw: Madushanka Ekanayaka 1
Thomas Wardell b: Chamika Sattambi 5
Connor Ascough lbw: Chamika Sattambi 0
Jared Taylor c: Rocky Hoey, b: Madushanka Ekanayaka
Angus Jones c: Rocky Hoey b: Chamika Sattambi 31
J Powell lbw: Madushanka Ekanayaka 1
Taeje Baker no out 19
Extras 10
Total: 111 (51.5 overs)
Darley Bowling: M Ekanayka 17-8-5-24. B Longhurst 20-9-2-39, C Sattamibi 8.5-1-3-20, L Cornford 5-0-0-16, D Silva 1-0-0-7
Darley Batting - no scores available
Bacchus Marsh Bowling - no scores available
Ballarat-Redan Batting
Max Riding c: Sajith Dissanayaka b: Luke Corden 3
Randhir Sandhu c: Daniel Scott b: Harry Peirson 8
Jayden Hayes hit wicket b: Sajith Dissanayaka 16
Zac Jenkins b: Luke Corden 32
Chris Egan lbw: Sajith Dissanayaka 7
Connor Ronan c: Harry Peirson b: Sajith Dissanayaka 54
Riley Fisher b: Sajith Dissanayaka 2
Brendan Thomson lbw: Luke Corden 1
David Carton not out 21
Matthew Aikman c: Sam Peters b: Nathan Doonan 7
Joshua Mackley run out 3
Total 161 (66.4 overs)
Naps-Sebas Bowling: Harry Peirson 13.4-4-1-25, Luke Corden 19-8-3-34, Sajith Dissanayaka 16-4-4-52, Zac Healy 6-1-0-14, Zac Hunter 5-2-0-15, Dylan Price 4-0-0-13, Nathan Doonan 3-2-1-1
Naps-Sebas Batting
Nathan Doonan not out 3
Daniel Scott c: David Carton b: Matthew Aikman 0
Sam Peters c: Joshua Mackley b: Matthew Aikman 0
Zac Hunter not out 1
Ballarat-Redan Bowling: Brendan Thomson 3-2-0-2, Matthew Aikman 4-4-2-0, Jayden Hayes 2-0-0-2, Joshua Mackley 1-1-0-0
Golden Point Batting
Joshua Pegg c: Matt Ward b: Grant Trevenen 4
Simon Ogilvie c: Thomas Le Lievre b: Ajay Mada 11
Joshua White lbw: Ajay Mada 43
Manjula De Zoysa c: Jacob Smith b: Grant Trevenen 0
Lukas Pegg c: Jacob Smith b: Lachlan Payne 25
Lachlan Anderson c: Ashley George b: Grant Trevenen 12
Darcy Aitken c&b: Ashley George 24
Daniel White b: Grant Trevenen 13
Mohomed Feshal c: Matt Ward b: Thomas Le Lievre 33
Andrew Falkner b: Grant Trevenen 20
Andrew Warrick not out 1
Extras 11
Total 197 (67 Overs)
Mount Clear Bowling: Ajay Mada 16-6-2-40, Grant Trevenen 20-9-5-51, Ashley George 21-2-1-56, Lachlan Payne 5-0-1-26, Thomas Le Lievre 5-1-1-16
Mount Clear Batting
Matt Ward not out 11
Joel Moriarty not out 10
Extras 1
Total 0-22 (10 overs)
Golden Point Bowling: Andrew Warrick 5-2-0-14, Simon Ogilvie 4-1-0-7, Joshua Pegg 1-1-0-0
Brown Hill Batting
Nathan Porter c: ? b: Joshua Brown 12
Martin Porter lbw: Abhilasha Rodrigo 46
Ryan Knowles c: ? b: Joshua Brown 4
Akila Lakshan b: Harry Ganley 99
Jason Knowles b: Abhilasha Rodrigo 0
Lahriu Gunasinhage b: Harry Ganley 43
Viraj Pushpakumara lbw: Adam Eddy 2
Nick Cochrane c: Tom Walton b: Harry Ganley 16
Fraser Hunt not out 8
Shashi Fernando c: Joshua Brown b: Harry Ganley 8
Tom Bourke-Finn (c) c: Josh Smith b: Harry Ganley 0
Extras 7
Total 245 (72.1 Overs)
East Ballarat Bowling: Joshua Brown 16-4-2-44, Adam Eddy 18-8-1-37, William Hodgins 6-1-0-23, Josh Smith 2-0-0-16, Abhilasha Rodrigo 10-2-2-44, Finlay Baker 9-1-0-41, Harry Ganley 10.1-0-5-25, Chris Jerram 1-0-0-10, East Ballarat Batting
East Ballarat Batting
Samuel Cocks not out 0
Finlay Baker not out 4
Total 0-4 (4 overs)
Brown Hill Bowling: Tom Bourke-Finn 2-1-0-1, Fraser Hunt 2-0-0-3
Wendouree Batting
Cole Roscholler c: ? b: Campbell Palmer 101
Stephen Segrave c: Campbell Palmer b: Naditha Tissera 19
Lucas Argall c: Bailey Ryan b: Campbell Palmer 23
Heath Pyke retired not out 70
Monty Maloney not out 58
Charlie Mahncke not out 1
Extras 9
Total 3-281(64 Overs)
Buninyong Bowling: Prabath Ranaweera Koralalage 14-4-0-33, Hudson Palmer 10-2-0-51, Wasim Ali 6-0-0-23,, Naditha Tissera 17-4-1-65, Mitchell Tierney 7-0-0-46, Campbell Palmer 7-2-2-29, Rupinder Singh 3-0-0-30
Buninyong Batting
Mitchell Tierney c: Charlie Mahncke b: Ash McCafferty 4
Harrison Bond b: Ash McCafferty 0
Rory Fisher retired not out 0
Rupinder Singh b: Ash McCafferty 15
Brad Byrnes c: Heath Pykeb: Ash McCafferty 2
Hudson Palmer lbw: Tom Batters 1
Prabath Ranaweera Koralalage not out 8
Naditha Tissera not out 21
Extras 10
Total 5-52(13 Overs)
Wendouree Bowling: Ash McCafferty 7-1-4-33, Tom Batters 5-2-1-13, Sam Peeters 1-0-0-5
