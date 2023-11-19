Tradition returns as Clunes Show 'finally' hits 160 year milestone

It took Clunes and District Agricultural Show four years to notch up their 160th show, after hosting their 159th show way back in 2019, but that didn't matter to the crowds who flocked to the country show.
More than 5000 people streamed through the gates of the Clunes Showground on Saturday November 18 to revisit the town's much-loved tradition.
Clunes and District Agricultural Show president Jenny Redpath said the excitement of the crowds was palpable.
"Not having had it for so many years ... everyone has been really excited to get back to it," she said.
The show society was forced to cancel the 2020 and 2021 shows because of COVID, and last year's record November rainfall across the region washed the event out.
Ms Redpath said the success of the show was in bringing community groups together and welcoming locals and visitors back to the show which began as a "ploughing match" on a Mr Wright's property in 1858.
"There's so many community groups involved with the show who benefit, some from having stalls, some from selling goods but we also have a new community shed where groups who don't necessarily have a big volunteer base can come and have a stall and let people know what they do."
While some animal competitions had fewer entrants than previous years, Ms Redpath said the 1300 entries in the various home crafts were well up - and both sets of numbers were probably a sign of the increasing financial pressure on rural families.
Among the most popular events on a packed schedule were the Midland Axemen wood chopping displays, sword fighting from Kryal Castle, the Clunes Show strongman exhibition, tractor pull, giant sandpit and the animals.
"For the community, getting the show back is definitely a big positive to bring us all back together again," she said.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.