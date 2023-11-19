The Courier
Monday, 20 November 2023
Home/News/Latest News
Photos

Tradition returns as Clunes Show 'finally' hits 160 year milestone

By Michelle Smith
November 19 2023 - 7:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Clunes residents Rob Anderson and Benji Anderson, 6, enjoy a spin on the dodgem cars at the Clunes Show on November 18. Picture by Kate Healy
Clunes residents Rob Anderson and Benji Anderson, 6, enjoy a spin on the dodgem cars at the Clunes Show on November 18. Picture by Kate Healy

It took Clunes and District Agricultural Show four years to notch up their 160th show, after hosting their 159th show way back in 2019, but that didn't matter to the crowds who flocked to the country show.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.

Help