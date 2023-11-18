How kinder changes are creating another burden for families

Dear subscribers,
You may have heard in the media this week about the issues surrounding lack of childcare in regional areas across the state and how this is contributing to a dwindling female workforce.
In Ballarat itself, we've had lots of childcare centre development to cater for our booming growth. Other towns on the city's outskirts, that until recently were inadequately served by childcare facilities, have new centres in the works.
But a lack of staff and low wages plague the industry and while government roll out initiatives to give children access to more opportunities for early education, it needs to look at the infrastructure and staffing available to deliver them.
Their free three-year-old kindergarten program, which began in 2022, is providing children with 15 hours of kindergarten per week.
Four-year-old kindergarten as we currently know it, will gradually transition to pre-prep from 2025. Children will go from 15 hours to 30 hours a week - almost as long as prep children spend in their first year of school.
Both programs are being delivered through sessional kindergartens and long-day care centres.
Three-year-old kinder, while great for children who may not have had any formal childcare before, is proviing difficult for many families to navigate - including mine.
My youngest child will start three-year-old kindergarten next year. This means 15 hours per week, spread across three days, finishing at 2pm.
Already in our house, someone has to finish work before the 3.15pm school pick-up. While school pick-up is not a new problem for working families, adding a 2pm kinder pick-up to the mix makes the juggle that bit harder.
Despite the key drawcard of it being "free" - there are families still paying for whole days of childcare to wrap around the short kindergarten hours, to care for their children before and after so that parents can still work.
It's the kind of thing that while designed to support children during early childhood, has the unintended effect of limiting female workforce participation.
We know that overwhelmingly, women still take the lion's share of parental duties. If a parent needs to work "school hours", often that falls to women.
For some women, often the cost of childcare determines how much they can work.
So what can we do about it?
Improved remuneration and incentives for those in our early childhood sector would encourage more people into the industry, improving the number and time of sessions that could be offered to working families.
And while it's improving in many businesses, we need to keep focusing on offering greater flexibility in the workplace.
When we provide families with greater flexibility, workplace satisfaction improves and home life improves.
That's a win for everyone.
- Emily Sweet
Acting managing editor.
