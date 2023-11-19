Sun shines as hundreds run 'challenging' Lucas course to Run for a Cause

It's not often Ballarat residents exclaim "it's a bit hot" when they are at an event, but Sunday morning shined bright for hundreds of runners in Lucas as they readied themselves to pound the pavement to help bring festive joy to those in need.
Ballarat runners of all ages took to the new Run for a Cause track on Sunday November 19 to raise money for the Ballarat Foundation Christmas Appeal.
Jorge Sanchez laced up his shoes to take part in Run for a Cause for a second year.
He took on the challenge of the 12 kilometre route - which took in Remembrance Drive, a loop under the Arch of Victory, a stretch along the Ballarat - Skipton Rail Trail and along the streets of Lucas - and gave the new route his tick of approval.
"It was really good and tough as well," he said.
"The first part had a few hills and then the last part was beautiful, a straight run with the arch ... it was very nice."
Mr Sanchenz was one of about 800 participants across the 12km, 6km and 1km kids dash events.
Ballarat Foundation chief executive Andrew Eales said the day was "fantastic".
"We're just so overwhelmed by the community support that we've had for this year's events," he said.
"We've had really positive feedback this morning ... about the course, I think it gives them a bit of everything running through the arch and back through the Ballarat Skipton Rail Trail as well."
Money raised from participants and fundraising efforts this year will go to the Christmas Appeal, supporting Ballarat residents through the expensive holiday period among rate rises and increased cost of living pressures.
"This event really does capture the imagination of the community," Mr Eales said.
"They know that when they participate all the money ... stays here helping those in need in the Ballarat community."
Runner Adrian Beer said having a cause to run helps put some more meaning towards training and encourages others to "enjoy the event".
Mr Beer took on the 6km event on Sunday, coming off the back of the Melbourne Marathon and in preparation for the Ballarat Marathon next year.
"It is a nice fun track, not having too many turns, but it is pretty hot," he said.
"Now I'll get through the Christmas period and then into training [for the Ballarat marathon] from mid January next year."
Donations can be made via that Ballarat Foundation website or non-perishable food and unwrapped presents can be dropped off at the following locations.
