Buttigieg crowned king of Fred Icke at Kingston - check out the photos here

St George Continental's Aidan Buttigieg has raced away to win the time-honoured Fred Icke Road Race held at Kingston on Saturday.
Buttigieg pulled away late in the warm conditions to win by three seconds from Carnegie Caulfield's Dean Madden.
On a hot day, many of the elite riders failed to finish the course, with the leading two finishing 37 seconds clear of third placed Jack Ward from Blackburn.
It was a big day for the visitors, with Sharni Morley from Butterfields Racing winning a five-way sprint to the line to win the women's A Grade.
There was some success for Ballarat-Sebastopol Cycling Club members, with Nate Chalmers winning a four-way sprint to the line to win the Elite B Grade, with Nathan Mann, representing Mornington, finishing second.
Other Ballarat-Sebastopol club results included Lenny Griffiths who was fifth in the Men's Elite A Grade; and Hoe Van Dyk who was fifth in the Men's Masters C Grade, just ahead of club mate Darryn Reed with Craig Jenkins in eighth.
Richard Younger was seventh in the Men's Masters A Grade, while Gillian Bennett and Sophie Byrne were seventh and eighth in the Women's Elite A Grade.
Men's Elite A
Aidan Buttegieg (St George Continental) 3h 13.34, Dean Madden (Carnegie Caulfield) +3, Jack Ward (Blackburn) +40
Women's Elite A
Sharni Morley (Butterfields) 2h 33.09, Sophia McBride (Macedon) same time, Josie Pepper (Butterfields) same time
Men's Elite B
Nate Chalmers (Ballarat-Sebastopol) 2h 55.04, Nathan Mann (Mornington) same time, Maverick Benson (Caulfield Carnegie) same time
Masters A Grade
James Ogilvie (AMP Racing) 2h 46.57, Paul Speed (Carnegie Caulfiled) +3, Dan Peck (Peak racing) +51
