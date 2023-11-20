The Courier
Monday, 20 November 2023
Home/News/Latest News

Buttigieg crowned king of Fred Icke at Kingston - check out the photos here

Greg Gliddon
By Greg Gliddon
Updated November 20 2023 - 1:19pm, first published 11:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Aidan Buttigieg of Blackshaw Racing took out the Elite A Grade at the Fred Icke Memorial Race at Kingston on Saturday. Picture by Kate Healy
Aidan Buttigieg of Blackshaw Racing took out the Elite A Grade at the Fred Icke Memorial Race at Kingston on Saturday. Picture by Kate Healy

St George Continental's Aidan Buttigieg has raced away to win the time-honoured Fred Icke Road Race held at Kingston on Saturday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Greg Gliddon

Greg Gliddon

General news and sports journalist

Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.