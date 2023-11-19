The Courier
Delicious changes coming to popular Ballarat shopping centre

November 19 2023 - 5:30pm
Car park works to make way for restaurant at Stockland Wendouree. Picture by Lachlan Bence
Construction at Stockland Wendouree continues as Ballarat's growing population stokes expansion and change over of shops and restaurants.

