Delicious changes coming to popular Ballarat shopping centre

Construction at Stockland Wendouree continues as Ballarat's growing population stokes expansion and change over of shops and restaurants.
A Mexican drive-thru, Guzman y Gomez (GYG) is currently under construction in the car park on the Gillies Street North side.
This is now expected to be completed by the middle of 2024.
Work started on the dine-in and take-a-way location in August 2023 amid other improvements to the shopping centre.
This investment comes off the back of other big name brands investing in the Ballarat population, including the Country Road on Sturt Street and the expansion of Officeworks on Creswick Road.
GYG has 20 locations close to Melbourne and regional venues in Bendigo and Mildura.
Construction work has also started on the second GYG location in Sebastopol.
Inside Stockland, next to Coles a new Indian grocery store is set to open in a few weeks.
This would make the fourth spice store in Ballarat, responding to the growing Indian population in Ballrat.
Stockland Wendouree centre manager Stevie Wright said in a statement they were looking forward to welcoming 4 Spices Indian Grocer to Wendouree.
"Our centre is home to strong national retail brands as well as independent small businesses, offering the Ballarat community variety and convenience," she said.
