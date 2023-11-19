Councils to receive more federal cash to patch potholes, fix roads

More potholes will be patched and roads repaired as local councils receive a big boost to their road maintenance budget after the federal government announced a swathe of new road funding.
City of Ballarat will be among local councils across the country to benefit from a doubling of the federal Roads to Recovery fund from $500 million a year to $1 billion a year over the next four years.
Councils receive an amount from the Roads to Recovery fund each year based on a formula taking into account population, road distance, road conditions and other factors.
Federal Infrastructure, Transport and Regional Development minister and Ballarat MP Catherine King said Black Spot funding would also increase from $110 million to $150 million per year which councils can apply for to tackle dangerous roads and intersections where accidents occur.
In recent times the City of Ballarat has received more than $5 million from the Roads to Recovery fund for repairs and infrastructure work on six road projects across Alfredton, Brown Hill, Sebastopol, Wendouree and Navigators that are at various stages of construction.
Making the announcement in Ballarat on Sunday, Ms King said the increased funding, and the merging of the Heavy Vehicle Safety and Productivity Program (HVSPP) and the Bridges Renewal Program (BRP) into a $200 million Safer Local Roads and Infrastructure Program, had been recommended by the Independent Strategic Review of the Infrastructure Investment Program.
The funding increases will be phased in over the forward estimates to avoid putting pressure on inflation, supply costs and the construction labour market.
"Big roads and metropolitan highways might get a lot of the attention, but we spend most of our driving lives on local roads around where we live and where we work," Ms King said. "Regional road networks have been battered by severe weather events over the last few years. This funding will help councils to fix and maintain our roads."
"We've seen story after story on potholes, and the weather has been pretty terrible ... local councils are really struggling to keep up. Doubling the money the federal government gives to local councils will allow them to spend money on roads, crews, get those potholes filled and fix those roads," she said.
