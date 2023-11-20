The Courier
Sam Perry and his Australian team are on top of the world

Greg Gliddon
By Greg Gliddon
November 20 2023 - 4:00pm
Sam Perry, Emma Barnes and Jacob Hinterholzl after their success at the World Waterski Racing Championships held in Gosford. Picture supplied
Sam Perry, Emma Barnes and Jacob Hinterholzl after their success at the World Waterski Racing Championships held in Gosford. Picture supplied

Ballarat has a new world champion, with Sam Perry part of the winning Australian team at the World Waterski Racing Championships which were held across the weekend at Gosford.

