The Courier
Monday, 20 November 2023
Home/News/Health
Health

'Determined' Mackenzie's big steps to help deaf children like her

MS
By Michelle Smith
November 20 2023 - 4:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The Donnelly family - dad Chris, mum Tamara, Mackenzie, 8, and Lottie, 2 - are supporting Mackenzie to walk 300,000 steps during November to raise funds and awareness for deaf children. Picture by Lachlan Bence
The Donnelly family - dad Chris, mum Tamara, Mackenzie, 8, and Lottie, 2 - are supporting Mackenzie to walk 300,000 steps during November to raise funds and awareness for deaf children. Picture by Lachlan Bence

Mackenzie Donnelly has a big goal and a big heart - to walk 300,000 steps during November to raise awareness of childhood deafness and money to support deaf children like herself.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MS

Michelle Smith

journalist

Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.