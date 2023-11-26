After years of twists and turns, the lake lights up

It's finally happened.
After years of work - and decades of arguments - there are now lights all the way around Lake Wendouree's walking track.
A week after the official switch was flicked, the sky has not yet fallen in either, though the real test will be in winter.
No longer will runners and walkers aiming for an early morning loop need to pack a headlight, nor will there be total darkness after work in Ballarat's cold winter.
The lights had a few days of testing before they were switched on, with mayor Des Hudson and Wendouree MP Juliana Addison pictured checking them out at 5.30am on November 17.
Importantly, the lights turn themselves on at 5.30am, and off when light sensors say it's daylight.
They turn themselves on when the light sensors say it's dusk, and off at 10pm every night.
Funded mainly by the state government as part of an election promise in 2018 - initially, the Liberal Party promised $1.7 million for the lights, which was matched by the Labor Party, which added lights to Victoria Park - the City of Ballarat also contributed $600,000 to the project.
Construction began in 2022 after strident opposition from advocates who said the lights would affect wildlife and insects in the area, as well as the lake's visual appeal.
The advocates, who formed the 'Get our Lake Wendouree Lighting Right!' group, pushed for additional heritage protection on the lake, and demanded council call in additional experts to protect trees around the lake.
There were public protests, strident opinion pieces, and a letter from Sir David Attenborough, but the project continued.
Council said there will now be opportunities for night events around the lake, though we're yet to see any announced yet.
While council's signed a deal to use green energy to power the lights, maintaining them all could cost between $30,000 to $50,000 each year.
The effect on wildlife, light pollution, and yes, the lake's aesthetics should be monitored now we know what the the end result looks like.
Opinions on the lights remain divisive, based on the letters to the editor The Courier received in the last two weeks, but instead of worrying about what could be, it'll be interesting to see what the reaction is now they've been on for a week.
Follow The Courier's coverage of the saga, from funding announcement to switch-on, below.
