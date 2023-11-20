The Courier
Monday, 20 November 2023
Cyclist suffers multiple injuries after crash

Gabrielle Hodson
By Gabrielle Hodson
November 20 2023 - 12:13pm
Emergency services at the Creswick Road (Midland Highway) accident scene on Sunday. Picture by Lachlan Bence.
Emergency services at the Creswick Road (Midland Highway) accident scene on Sunday. Picture by Lachlan Bence.

A cyclist was taken to hospital with multiple injuries after colliding with a car in Ballarat's north.

