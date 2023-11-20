Cyclist suffers multiple injuries after crash

A cyclist was taken to hospital with multiple injuries after colliding with a car in Ballarat's north.
The accident happened at the roundabout on the corner of Heinz Lane and Creswick Road Wendouree around 10.10am Sunday.
Paramedics treated the man - understood to be in his 40s - for upper and lower body injuries.
He was taken to Grampians Health (Ballarat Base Hospital) in a stable condition.
Police also attended the scene to direct traffic along the busy Midland Highway.
The crash happened during a weekend of highly visible police activity on the region's roads - including a large-scale driver testing station at a Bungaree weighbridge on the Western Freeway.
The blitz was part of local Operation Curdled - and state police Operation Fahrenheit.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.