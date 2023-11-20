The Courier
Monday, 20 November 2023
Ballarat man charged over volunteers' fire vehicle theft

Gabrielle Hodson
By Gabrielle Hodson
November 20 2023 - 2:11pm
Creswick fire brigade's Forward Command Vehicle before the alleged 2022 theft. Picture supplied.
Detectives have charged a Ballarat man over the alleged theft of a Creswick CFA vehicle, which was later found stripped beyond repair.

