Ballarat man charged over volunteers' fire vehicle theft

Detectives have charged a Ballarat man over the alleged theft of a Creswick CFA vehicle, which was later found stripped beyond repair.
The 2016 Hilux was vanished from the Albert Street fire station on 24 September 2022 and turned up months later, allegedly stripped beyond repair, at a Truganina property, while police were investigating a separate matter.
Moorabool Criminal Investigation Unit said the 25-year-old would appear in Ballarat Magistrates' Court on December 15, accused of theft of a motor vehicle, unlicensed driving and handling of stolen goods.
The missing Forward Command Vehicle - worth $100,000 when fully kitted out - would normally be used as a 'mobile office' at a large fire, with a vital communications role.
Creswick CFA said at the time that part of the cost of Toyota was raised through volunteers' unpaid work including fire equipment maintenance.
The first person charged over the disappearance of the car was a woman who is due to appear in Werribee Magistrates Court on December 18.
