Kryal Castle's Medieval Festival set to expand after weekend success

Kryal Castle's popular Victorian Medieval Festival could be extended to two weekends next year following the success of the 2023 event.
Around 4200 visitors stepped back in time as a medieval re-enactment village emerged from the hill outside the castle walls, mock battled were staged and many participants remained 'in character' as medieval residents all weekend.
"The festival stretched all the way down to Forbes Road with the re-enactment village pitching their period-appropriate tents and residents living the medieval life. Visitors could chat and see how people lived back in the Middle Ages, a living history," said Kryal Castle chief executive Bart Hamilton.
The festival also featured Australia's biggest ever jousting event in which 12 jousters competed in the Tournament of the Golden Tree, which was won by local jouster Renae Marisma.
The event marked 50 years of jousting in Australia.
"It was 1973 when Australia saw the first public joust featuring the Australian Harris brothers and a tour by the British Jousting Society, heralding the birth of the medieval sport of jousting in this country," said resident Kryal Castle knight Phil Leitch.
"Since then we've have had two Australian world champions and countless Australian team victories over teams in Europe, America and the Pacific," he said
Mr Hamilton said about 10 per cent of visitors to the festival were from interstate, with several also coming from overseas including New Zealand and the US specifically for the weekend's festivities.
"Interest is definitely building within the community and we are probably one of the three biggest medieval events in Australia and starting to get international attention," Mr Hamilton said.
"The community love it and we've already had some people book in for next year ... and we've already got some bigger plans for the future."
The 2023 festival, held on November 18 and 19, also featured a Birds of Prey show, Viking battles, a medieval catapult, night time food market and tavern.
Coming up at Kryal Castle this weekend is a full program of live music, with triple J favourites, Australia's best singers paying tribute to Taylor Swift, and a country music extravaganza.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.