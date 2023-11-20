The Courier
Tuesday, 21 November 2023
State Highway Patrol pings almost 300 drivers speeding in Ballarat

Gabrielle Hodson
By Gabrielle Hodson
November 21 2023 - 7:30am
Police at work on the Western Freeway at Bungaree. Operations Fahrenheit and Curdled overlapped at the weekend, creating a huge police presence. Picture by Adam Trafford.
Police at work on the Western Freeway at Bungaree. Operations Fahrenheit and Curdled overlapped at the weekend, creating a huge police presence. Picture by Adam Trafford.

Two overlapping police operations have detected a gobsmacking number of leadfoots across the greater Ballarat area over the weekend.

