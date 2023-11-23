Family home at the foot of Mount Buninyong

Click here to browse this weekend's View property magazine.
If your dream is to live somewhere where your view is nothing but nature, this is the perfect opportunity for you.
Nestled right at the foot of picturesque Mount Buninyong, this exquisite property is a haven of tranquility and luxury.
With ample space to accommodate your entire family and more, it's far away from everything, but still so close to the vibrant heart of Ballarat CBD and the charming township of Buninyong.
Built by the original owners who still live in the property, they have extended the house during that time and updated it throughout, including the kitchen and bathrooms, which have a day spa vibe.
"I love selling these family homes that have only had one owner," says selling agent Damian Larkin. "They're passionate about the home and you can really tell that it's been looked after."
Set in a community-minded street, the house is a sanctuary, designed for relaxation and providing an escape from the urban hustle.
The grand residence has five spacious bedrooms, including a main suite with a walk-in robe and ensuite.
There are three beautifully appointed bathrooms and a study for those working from home.
Included among the three expansive living areas is a captivating theatre room, equipped with a generous projector and a built-in speaker system.
There is also a formal dining room where you can host elegant gatherings, complete with a chandelier and ornate plaster work.
Additional features include a double lock-up garage, comforting slab heating, two cosy wood fire heaters and rich hardwood timber floors.
The property is environmentally conscious, with water tanks and a 6.4kw solar panel system, ensuring efficiency and sustainability.
Every time you come home is a chance to immerse yourself in the wonders of nature. The sprawling five-acre oasis comes complete with a refreshing dam 50 metres from the house, where you can swim on warm summer days.
Lush grass surrounds the property, and there's an established low maintenance garden.
This is an opportunity you won't want to miss. Contact the agency to secure your very own private viewing of this dream property.
