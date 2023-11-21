City Oval goes top of ladder

City Oval has moved to the top of the Ballarat Highlands Bowls Region Ballarat Tuesday pennant division one ladder.
City City displaced Creswick with a 13-shot win in their top-of-the-table duel.
Sandra Grano, Sally McCracken, Elizabeth Kierce and Robert Edwards (s) put in the decisive victory of the day, dominating the eight round clash 27-12.
City Oval is now six points in front after picking up 14.
The top four have now opened up a gap over the rest of the competition.
Third-placed Webbcona had the fight all the way though against Buninyong.
While it took away 14 points, Webbcona finished just two shots clear.
It means Buninyong is now 20 points adrift of Midlands, which sits fourth after taking all the points against Sebastopol.
LADDER: CITY OVAL 98 points, 92, 123.35; CRESWICK 92, 123.25; WEBBCONA 84, 110.24; MIDLANDS 79, 117.93; Buninyong 59, 114.40; Learmonth 58, 90.93; BMS 51, 78.94; Victoria 45, 88.59; Sebastopol 50, 77.89; Central Wendouree 34, 83.07
