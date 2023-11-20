The Courier
Tuesday, 21 November 2023
Machete, imitation handgun found during freeway traffic blitz

By Gabrielle Hodson
Updated November 21 2023 - 10:41am, first published 10:37am
Police found a 45cm machete and what's believed to be an imitation handgun during traffic stops on the Western Freeway. Pictures by Adam Trafford/Victoria Police Media
Police have found more than they bargained for during a weekend road operation at Bungaree, with a woman arrested over the illegal imitation gun her child was playing with in the back seat.

