The Courier
Wednesday, 22 November 2023
Home/News/Latest News
Photos

Blood and excitement at ACU mass-casualty training event

Alex Dalziel
By Alex Dalziel
Updated November 22 2023 - 12:55pm, first published 7:31am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
ACU students used practical effects and a lot of fake blood to simulate realistic wounds. Picture by Adam Trafford
ACU students used practical effects and a lot of fake blood to simulate realistic wounds. Picture by Adam Trafford

A masked gunman runs through a car park, weaving between dead bodies and firing shots at a team of police officers chasing him down, weapons drawn.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Alex Dalziel

Alex Dalziel

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.

Help