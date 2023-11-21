Car sent flying into Sebastopol home after alleged police chase

A car was sent flying into a Sebastopol home after a teenager allegedly ploughed through an intersection without stopping while trying to evade police.
Liam Briscoe, 18, faced a bail application in the Ballarat Magistrates' Court on charges including reckless conduct endangering serious injury and dangerous driving while pursued by police.
According to a police informant, officers attempted to perform a routine check on a white ute being driven by Briscoe in Sebastopol during the afternoon of November 17, 2023.
The 18-year-old allegedly turned multiple corners and accelerated at a high speed as he attempted to evade the officers.
While travelling more than 80kmh west on Walker Street, Briscoe allegedly failed to obey a stop sign at the Grant Street intersection and collided with a red Toyota Corolla, which was sent flying through a front garden and crashed into a home.
The airborne car allegedly knocked down the property's front fence and narrowly missed children's play equipment.
According to the police informant, there were several children inside the home at the time of the crash.
The ute driven by Briscoe ended in the middle of the intersection, where police allegedly tried to apprehend the 18-year-old who fled the scene on foot but was later arrested.
After the crash, the police informant described the driver of the red Toyota as "banged up".
While they suffered from significant bruising down one side of their body, the police informant said they were expected to make a full recovery.
The risk of further offending, the risk of failure to answer bail, the risk to the public, can they be managed by granting bail today? My conclusion is negative.- Magistrate Mark Stratmann
The car driven by Briscoe was allegedly stolen from the Canadian area on October 27, 2023.
The prosecution lawyer said Briscoe should be denied bail as he had demonstrated he was too great of a risk to the community.
Briscoe was on bail for other offending at the time of the incident, and the prosecution argued he could not be expected to comply with bail conditions.
"He put members of the community and police officers at risk, he sent a car flying in the middle of the day into a house," they said.
Defence counsel for Briscoe argued he should be granted bail as he was just 18 years old and had no prior convictions.
They said if released he had stable accommodation to live at, and also said there was no certainty he would receive a prison sentence if later found guilty of the alleged offences.
Magistrate Mark Stratmann said while there were reasons, such as Briscoe's age, to grant him bail, he posed too great a risk to be released.
"The risk of further offending, the risk of failure to answer bail, the risk to the public, can they be managed by granting bail today? My conclusion is negative," he said.
"With some degree of reticence, I will remand Liam Briscoe."
Briscoe was remanded to custody and will reappear in court on December 4, 2023.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.