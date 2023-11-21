Ready to roll: Creswick North Primary pupils tackle school's new bike track

Creswick North Primary pupils have waited patiently for their school's new $30,000 bike track to open and now they can ride the curves it's hard to keep them off it.
They've been involved in every stage - from helping design and measure the future track, jumps and curves to watching excavators move dirt into position, to putting out road signs, maintaining bikes and finally pedalling themselves around the track.
Principal Matthew Reyntjes said the school received funding last year through the Active School Program and, with existing bike education and YMCA Recranked already running to teach bike rebuild and maintenance skills, it was decided to expand the school's cycling program with a purpose-built bike track.
There are now two tracks at the school, a flat beginner's track and a track for advanced riders with hills and turns to help build their cycling skills.
"It was a natural extension to help them learn how to ride safely, efficiently and confidently," he said.
Cut throughs allow riders to swap tracks if they don't want to tackle one of the harder elements, and when in use there are road signs and traffic lights to help children learn vital road safety skills.
With Creswick increasingly becoming a cycling and mountain bike hub with new trails being built around the town and nearby forests, Mr Reyntjes said students were keen to master new skills and put them to the test.
"In mid-2022 when we got the grant, Creswick had the bike tracks and pump track being built for the Commonwealth Games. Nevertheless that the games have been cancelled, the track and pump track and all the bike paths and trails still attract people and it's becoming a town renowned for cycling," he said.
Teachers used the entire process of design and construction of the bike track as a lesson for children, with students helping measure the track, calculate angles of turns, design jumps and other elements of the trail.
Picnic tables have also been installed in the middle of the track, with ground cover plants and native shrubs also planted to help beautify the track over time.
"The kids use it regularly," Mr Renytjes said.
"They get to use it during recess and lunchtime and we have a special day for each year level once or twice a week where they can ride it exclusively."
The track has also become a community asset with members of the public using it outside school hours.
