The Courier
Wednesday, 22 November 2023
Home/News/Education
Education

Ready to roll: Creswick North Primary pupils tackle school's new bike track

MS
By Michelle Smith
November 22 2023 - 9:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Luca and Nash are excited to spin the wheels on the new bike tracks at Creswick North Primary School. Picture by Adam Trafford
Luca and Nash are excited to spin the wheels on the new bike tracks at Creswick North Primary School. Picture by Adam Trafford

Creswick North Primary pupils have waited patiently for their school's new $30,000 bike track to open and now they can ride the curves it's hard to keep them off it.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MS

Michelle Smith

journalist

Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.