Period charm in the city

Whether you're a first-time homebuyer, an investor, or someone looking to downsize, this centrally-located gem is sure to capture your attention.
Comprising three generously sized bedrooms and a contemporary bathroom, the residence provides a delightful living experience.
Period features pay homage to the home's heritage. The atmosphere is cosy and inviting, enhanced by modern amenities such as a split system and gas heating.
The kitchen has stainless steel appliances, adding a touch of contemporary elegance to the room.
There is ample parking space for two vehicles on the generous 512 square metre (approx.) allotment and the expansive land size creates possibilities for further improvements.
Strategically located in the heart of Ballarat, this property provides easy access to the city's vibrant offerings.
From the bustling café and restaurant scene, to renowned art galleries and the cultural precinct, everything is just a short stroll away.
Don't miss out on this chance to secure a delightful and unique property in a prime location, and take the first step towards creating your dream lifestyle.
Now's the time to seize the opportunity of owning a piece of Ballarat's history, all while enjoying the best of modern living. Contact the agency for details.
