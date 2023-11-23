A prime cut investment

Colliers Ballarat is pleased to offer for sale unit 4 at 37 Brooke Street in Smythesdale. This sensational property is securely leased to Majestic Meats and would make a great addition to any investment portfolio.
Located close to the post office and Country Grocers Supermarket, don't miss your chance to secure a property in this tightly held locale.
The property consists of a total building area of 65 square metres (approx.) with two carparks available at the rear on Commercial 1 Zoned land with a total area of 98 square metres (approx.).
The property features a secure lease to Majestic Meats to 2026 with an income of $11,231.40 per annum and favourable CPI increases.
With main street exposure to Brooke Street and adjacent to local post office, this property is situated in the tightly held locale of Smythesdale and about 10 minutes away from Delacombe Town Centre and 20 minutes from Ballarat CBD.
Don't miss out on this opportunity to secure this great addition to your investment portfolio.
