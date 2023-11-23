The Courier
A prime cut investment

By Commercial Property
November 23 2023 - 4:00pm
  • Unit 4/37 Brooke Street, Smythesdale
  • 98 square metres (approx.)
  • $295,000 + GST (if applicable)
  • Agency: Colliers
  • Agent: Lauchlan Waddell 0407 520 725
  • Inspect: By appointment

Colliers Ballarat is pleased to offer for sale unit 4 at 37 Brooke Street in Smythesdale. This sensational property is securely leased to Majestic Meats and would make a great addition to any investment portfolio.

