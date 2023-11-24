The Courier
Sunday, 26 November 2023
Home/News/Latest News

Regular visitors arrive back in town for summer

By Roger Thomas
November 25 2023 - 10:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A pair of White-browed Woodswallows, with the male on the left and female on the right. Picture by Doug Wilson.
A pair of White-browed Woodswallows, with the male on the left and female on the right. Picture by Doug Wilson.

Every spring the Ballarat district is visited by varying numbers of white-browed woodswallows. Their arrival is related to hot north winds, and their numbers are probably governed by environmental conditions of inland districts.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.

Help