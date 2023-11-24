Regular visitors arrive back in town for summer

Every spring the Ballarat district is visited by varying numbers of white-browed woodswallows. Their arrival is related to hot north winds, and their numbers are probably governed by environmental conditions of inland districts.
This year we have more woodswallows than usual. Their presence is most obvious north of the Divide, but some have settled close to Ballarat as well. Nesting is suspected at Nerrina, for example.
They are more obvious, however, in drier forests in the northern parts of the Ballarat region, where Clunes, Mt Beckworth and Campbelltown have flocks of 60 or so birds in different places. These flocks tend to adopt certain spots, keeping separate from other similar-sized flocks in the district.
Although the white stripe above the eye that gives this species its name is an obvious feature, it is also the frequent excited chirping calls that help to identify them, and is often the first indication of their presence. Aerial flocks high overhead are often noticed this way.
This year - as often - there are a few masked woodswallows among the flocks of white-browed woodswallows. The masked species is quite distinct in appearance, so the presence together of similar-sized birds with seemingly identical calls and habits is intriguing.
There are only a few confirmed records of the two species interbreeding.
In eastern Australia, the white-browed woodswallow is the more common species in these mixed flocks - perhaps ten per cent are masked. In western Australia the situation is reversed, with masked woodswallows in the majority and white-browed woodswallows scarcer.
Irruptions similar to the current one occur here every few years. In between these, numbers are usually small, often with just a few flocks flying over without alighting. In years of lesser numbers, the chirping migrants might be noticed only once or twice. This year they have been here continuously for a month or more.
Nesting occurs here sporadically, not every time the birds arrive in good numbers. White-browed woodswallows spend the winter in inland and northern Australia. Today's photo, taken by Doug Wilson, shows a pair, with the female on the right.
This spring has not been as good for many wild orchids, with most of the spring-flowering species being in reduced numbers.
The wallflower orchid was one of the most noticeable absentees, but local naturalists have reported that greenhoods, leopard orchids, sun-orchids, spider-orchids, bird-orchids and caladenias have all been scarcer than in most years.
This is thought to be due to the drier-than-average July, August and September we experienced.
Milkmaids - which are not orchids - are also scarcer than usual.
Can you please tell me what type of bird this is? Picture taken at Creswick.
B.T., via email.
Your bird is a grey shrike-thrush, sometimes called grey thrush. The brown back is a useful identifying feature. The streaks on the breast indicate that it is a young bird, possibly hatched earlier this spring, or perhaps last year.
It doesn't mind coming around houses where bushland or planted eucalypts occur, and will sometimes nest in sheds and porches.
The grey shrike-thrush makes some pleasant clear whistling calls, and is a popular visitor to many rural or bushland gardens, where it is appreciated for its friendliness and its voice. Its best song is in the spring months, with other calls given in autumn and winter.
Although generally regarded as a resident, it moves around somewhat during the year, perhaps widening its territory in the winter months when food is scarcer.
