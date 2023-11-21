Golden Plains Shire re-elects mayor

Golden Plains Shire Council has re-elected Councillor Brett Cunningham as mayor for 2023-24 ahead of next year's council elections.
He was first appointed to council in the 2020 elections, and became mayor in October 2022.
Councillors voted against electing a deputy mayor, according to a council media release.
Cr Cunningham is the final of the five mayors in the Ballarat region to be elected, with Cr Des Hudson elected to lead the City of Ballarat with Cr Peter Eddy as deputy mayor until 2024.
In Hepburn Shire, Cr Brian Hood was returned as mayor, while Cr Ally Munari was elected in Moorabool Shire and Cr Robert Vance became mayor in Pyrenees Shire.
Moorabool also decided against electing a deputy mayor for 2023-24.
All mayors are elected by the councillor group, with terms usually lasting one or two years.
The next set of council elections in Victoria will be held on October 26, 2024.
