The Courier
Wednesday, 22 November 2023
Golden Plains Shire re-elects mayor

By Staff Reporters
Updated November 22 2023 - 1:26pm, first published 10:33am
Golden Plains Shire Council mayor Brett Cunningham. Picture by Adam Trafford
Golden Plains Shire Council has re-elected Councillor Brett Cunningham as mayor for 2023-24 ahead of next year's council elections.

