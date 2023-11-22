AFL national draft: Charleson eager to link up with Butters at Port Adelaide

East Point youngster Lachie Charleson is eager to link up with fellow Ballarat Football Netball League export Zak Butters as he embarks on an AFL career with Port Adelaide.
Butters, from Darley, was one of the first Power players to reach out to Charleson after the Greater Western Victoria Rebels small forward was selected in the AFL national draft on Tuesday night.
The Power used pick 51 to secure the 18-year-old.
Charleson told The Courier that Butters sent him a text shortly after he was drafted, saying he was looking forward to having another player from the BFNL at Port Adelaide.
"I'm keen to meet him and see how he goes about it."
Charleson also spoke with Power coach Ken Hinkley and received welcome messages from the likes of Connor Rozee on the night, before meeting with Power officials at his Ballarat home on Wednesday.
He said having contact with players so soon made him all the more excited and keener to get to Port Adelaide's Alberton headquarters. "I can't wait," he said.
Charleson was one of four Rebels selected on the second night of the national draft on Tuesday.
Defender Luamon Lual (South Warrnambool) was the first, going to Essendon at pick 39.
Winger Joel Freijah (Horsham Saints) became a Western Bulldog at selection 45 and midfielder/defender George Stevens (South Warrnambool) made his way to Geelong at 58.
Charleson watched the draft at home with immediate family before linking up with mates.
He said he kept as busy as possible over the two days of the trade, to keep the nerves under control.
Charleson said he was aware of Port Adelaide's interest in him, but when another small forward was selected by Power at 48 he thought a rookie spot was the most likely outcome.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.