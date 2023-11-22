After 25 years, Tracey's murder is still a mystery

On November 23, 1998, Tracey Howard's body was found on the side of the road in Clarkes Hill Road, Pootilla.
Her killer has never been identified.
Ms Howard was 33, and was last seen alive enjoying a night out on Lydiard Street on the morning of November 22, taking a taxi home about 3am.
Tracey's naked body was found 17 hours later, strangled and face-up - though not sexually assaulted - in long grass.
Twenty-five years later, no one has been charged with her murder, and her family is still searching for answers.
Her sister, Janeice McCarthy, said one of the biggest questions was why.
"She was a young and loving person who wouldn't hurt anyone," she said.
"Can anyone please help us find out who did this - something in this story 25 years later may help jog someone's memory of who, and why.
"Please, reach out and share anything that may help solve this horrible injustice to Tracey."
Police confirmed the investigation remains open, and any new information will be "thoroughly assessed".
In a statement, the Victoria Police Homicide Squad's Detective Acting Sergeant Steve Kelly said he is hopeful "the right person with the right information is now ready to speak to police".
"As much as this is about holding those responsible to account, Tracey's family deserves an answer as to why this happened," he said.
"No one deserves to die the way Tracey did. She made a spur of the moment decision to go on a night out with a girlfriend, which is something that absolutely everyone should be entitled to do safely.
"I have no doubt the impact of Tracey's death has been significant on her family, who've had to live with this tragedy and feel her loss every single day.
"Circumstances can change a lot over 25 years. It is never too late to tell us what you know and any piece of information, no matter how insignificant you might consider it to be, could be exactly what investigators need."
Victoria Police Media notes a $1 million reward for information leading to the apprehension and conviction of the person or people responsible is still active in the case, at the discretion of the Chief Commissioner of Police.
Anyone with information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or submit a confidential crime report at www.crimestoppersvic.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.