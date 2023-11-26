A-League: Adelaide transfer giant lining up against Western United in Ballarat

Ballarat soccer fans will get an opportunity to see first-hand the A-League's newest headline act on Sunday.
Adelaide United teenager Nestory Irankunda will line up against Western United at Mars Stadium.
This will be the 17-year-old's first game since he was signed for an A-League record transfer fee to join German's Bundesliga champion Bayern Munich.
He will play out the season with Adelaide and make the move in July next year.
Irankunda has to wait until after his next birthday when he will reach the minimum age for a global transfer.
Although not confirmed, the transfer is believed to be $5.5m.
Despite the winger's star status, Western United's Angus Thurgate said he and his teammates would not be placing too much focus on him.
He said it was a great challenge to be taking on the youngster, but hopefully he had a quiet day.
Thurgate said Adelaide had many strengths and Western United would have to ensure it paid attention to players across the board.
Western United desperately needs to break a losing run in its second consecutive home game in Ballarat.
It finds itself in 11th position, just one spot off the bottom, after three losses in a row since winning the season opener.
Western United lost to Newcastle Jets 1-0 in its latest game on Saturday, November 11.
Coach John Aloisi and his players considered themselves unlucky to lose that encounter, but it all came down to their inability to score. "We dominated, but couldn't find a goal," Thurgate said.
"It was a frustrating result, but there were still positives we can take out of it. We're always looking to improve."
They will need to with Adelaide with two wins and a draw for fifth position.
Thurgate said Western United was looking forward to returning to Ballarat.
He said he enjoyed playing at a regional venue and seeing plenty of families and children in attendance.
"There's nothing seeing the smile on kids' faces when signing an autograph."
Sunday's round kick-off is at 5pm.
