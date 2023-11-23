The Courier
Student teachers to receive up to $420 a day during school placements

By Michelle Smith
November 23 2023 - 2:39pm
Pre-service teachers will be eligible for grants of up to $420 a day during rural and regional teaching placements.
Ballarat universities have welcomed daily payments of up to $420 for student teachers undertaking placements in schools, to help relieve financial pressure on those studying to educate future generations.

